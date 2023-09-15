Midwest League East Division Championship Series, Game 3 Information: September 15 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-1) @ Great Lakes Loons (1-1)

Friday, Sept. 15 | 7:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | MWL East Division Championship Series, Game 3

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jared Karros

Video (FREE): Bally Live app, MiLB.TV, and MLB.TV | Audio: 1380TheFan.com & TinCaps.com

SERIES SO FAR: The TinCaps shut out the Loons, 5-0, on Tuesday, before Great Lakes eked out a 3-2 win last night... Tonight is a win-or-go-home game for both teams.

POSTSEASON PAST: In the franchise's 30 seasons, Fort Wayne has now reached the Midwest League Playoffs 17 times. The 'Caps won it all in 2009, while finishing as runner-up in '12 and '17. More details on last page.

SEASON ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The TinCaps achieved an overall winning record for the first time since 2015... The 'Caps had a winning record in a half for the first time since the second half of 2017... Fort Wayne hit a franchise record 136 home runs, surpassing the club's previous high of 127 in 2017... From April 29-May 10, the TinCaps homered in a record 10 consecutive games (previous record streak was 8 games, which hadn't happened since 1998)... The 'Caps also matched a franchise record with 6 grand slams (last: 2006).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps averaged 5,313 fans per game this year across 64 openings, including 16 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance, its highest since 2019, ranked 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 25 Double-A teams and 10 in Triple-A.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: 20 different players homered for the 'Caps, led by Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley with 16... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers allowed the 2nd fewest HR (86) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 8 of their last 11 to close the regular season, including their first 5-game home winning streak since 2018... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7, their first 6-game winning streak since 2018 as well... After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps went 59-41 from May 14 on... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters had the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.62).

TYLER ROBERTSON: Since debuting Aug. 22, led the team in H, R, 3B and TB.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (42 G), slashed .247 / .328 / .446 (.774 OPS) with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HR, 27 RBIs, and 5 SB... 4 HR in last 12 G.

LUCAS DUNN: 9th in the MWL in games played (119)... Started 44 games at 2B, 5 at 3B, 16 in LF, 3 in CF, 44 in RF, and 4 as the DH.

ALBERT FABIAN: Last Wednesday-Saturday @ Dayton, hit .313 with a double, 2 HR, and 3 RBIs.

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (34 G), slashed .362 / .456 / .581 (1.037 OPS) with 5 doubles, 6 homers, 21 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases... 6-game hitting streak... 9 consecutive games on base... 2 HR on Saturday night.

SAMMY ZAVALA: His home run Tuesday was retrieved by a young fan named Brennen, who gave the ball back to Sammy after the game. In exchange, Sammy signed another ball for Brennen and gifted him a pair of spikes. Brennen described it as the "best night ever."

FELICIDADES: Pitchers Henry Baez and Francis Peña were selected in the Dominican Professional Baseball League Draft on Wednesday night. Baez went in the 8thround to the Estrellas (managed by Fernando Tatis Sr.), while Peña was picked in the 9th round by Escogido (GM: Moisés Alou).

CLEMENTE DAY: Coinciding with the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, baseball honors Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente today. The native of Puerto Rico was a 15-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove winner, had 4 batting titles, won an MVP, and finished with 3,000 hits before passing in a plane crash on New Year's Eve in 1972, at the age of 38, while delivering emergency aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

