Sean Sullivan Spins Complete Game Masterpiece

May 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Sean Sullivan became the first player in MiLB to toss nine innings in a game this season, but his incredible individual effort went for naught as the Indians fell to the AquaSox, 1-0, in front of 2,488 fans at Avista Stadium for DORIS the Mascot's Birthday Extravaganza presented by Longhorn BBQ. Despite the loss, the Indians (26-18) still remain 3.5 games up on Eugene and Hillsboro for the Northwest League's top spot.

TOP PERFORMERS

Sullivan was sensational from the get-go, striking out two AquaSox hitters in the first inning on his way to becoming the first Spokane Indians pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game since the team joined the Colorado Rockies farm system in 2021. The southpaw out Wake Forest struck out seven and walked just one on 96 pitches - his lone blemish coming on a solo home run from Everett's Caleb Cali in the top of the fifth. The 21-year-old from Boston, MA, now leads the NWL in strikeouts (57) and innings (49.1) while also ranking third in the circuit in WHIIP (0.93) and sixth in ERA (2.37).

Kyle Karros, Juan Guerrero, and Jean Perez each had a base hit in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (7-6), Redband (4-3), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, May 31st vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Everett RHP Michael Morales (4-1, 2.81) vs Spokane RHP Chase Dollander (1-0, 3.41)

Promotion - Dinosaur Night presented by The UPS Store & KXLY 4 News Now: Take a step back in time, because it's Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life with a traveling dinosaur exhibit courtesy of The UPS Store. Fans can participate in a special fossil dig and take photos with all your favorite Dinosaurs, including OTTO and DORIS! Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

