Nixed North of the Border: Tri-City Shut Out by Vancouver

May 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils' Matt Coutney at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Matt Coutney at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

Four hits ended up the entirety of the Tri-City Dust Devils (22-24) offense Thursday night, as a stingy Vancouver Canadians (20-23) pitching staff held them off the scoreboard in a 4-0 loss for the visitors Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Tri-City had runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings, all either left stranded or caught stealing. A runner in each of the 6th and 9th innings met the same fate, with the team going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Two Dust Devils, 2B Caleb Ketchup in the top of the 1st and 1B Matt Coutney in the 6th, doubled to help the cause. Coutney's double, in his home and native land of Canada, extended his latest hitting streak to eight games and an on-base streak to ten contests. It also gave him a Northwest League-leading 13 doubles on the season.

Singles by C Caleb Pendleton (five games) and LF Joe Stewart (four games) extended budding hit streaks with Stewart's 3rd inning hit coming off a former University of Michigan teammate, Vancouver starter Connor O'Halloran (1-0). The lefty got through five shutout innings giving up only two hits, going long enough to get the win for the home nine in his High-A debut.

Ryan Costeiu (0-1) got the loss for Tri-City but pitched effectively as he continues to get back to full-length starting pitching, going four innings and giving up just a run on three hits. The righty struck out four and walked only one in his longest outing of the year to date. Relievers Quinton Martinez and Jake Smith each threw two innings to cover the remainder, both giving up one run and helping to preserve the bullpen for Friday's doubleheader

The Dust Devils and Canadians will make up Tuesday night's rainout as part of that doubleheader, playing two seven-inning games Friday at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Game 1 will begin at 1:05 p.m., with Tri-City sending left-hander Erik Rivera (0-1, 4.62 ERA) to the mound and Vancouver countering with right-hander Ryan Jennings (0-3, 2.59 ERA).

Game 2 will start after a break of at least 30 minutes, with the Dust Devils starter yet to be determined and the Canadians appointing right-hander Chris McElvain (2-2, 3.41 ERA) for the task.

Broadcast coverage of the twinbill will begin with the pregame show at 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, both here and on the MiLB app.

Tri-City returns home on Tuesday, June 4, to begin a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products for fans to enjoy throughout the ballgame.

Tickets for the Eugene series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.