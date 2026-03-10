Sean McDermott Posted ALL Career-Highs: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 7 3PM Versus Herd
Published on March 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 9, 2026
- Herd Blocks out the Suns - Wisconsin Herd
- Squadron Acquire Jaykwon Walton Via Available Player Pool - Birmingham Squadron
- Stars Can't Hold on as Legends Win in Overtime at Delta Center - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Win Second Straight Behind Kelly's Season-High - Texas Legends
- Phil Malever and College Park Skyhawks Set Gold Standard for G League Equipment Teams - College Park Skyhawks
- Greensboro Swarm Acquire Trevon Duval - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Rip City Remix
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Raptors 905
- At the Valley Suns, Development Meets Opportunity for Everyone
- Valley Suns Connected Basketball and Education with Inspiring Field Trip Day
- USA Basketball Announces February 2026 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team