Sean Clifford Appearance Rescheduled to June 11, Ji'Ayir Brown to Pinch-Hit at Spikes Opening Night

June 2, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes will be making their first substitution of the season when they take on the Williamsport Crosscutters on Opening Night presented by PSECU this Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Due to a conflict, Sean Clifford will reschedule his appearance at the ballpark to Saturday, June 11, and pinch-hitting in his place for Opening Night will be star safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who will sign autographs for Spikes fans and throw out the first pitch of the season.

Brown grabbed six interceptions this past fall, the most for any Nittany Lion since 2006. The super senior's total included two in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas, and his stock has been rising on many 2023 NFL Draft boards.

The special appearance by Brown adds to an already jam-packed Opening Night slate, including the first spectacular FIREWORKS show of the season after the game, presented by PSECU.

More Opening Night activities include a Poster Schedule Giveaway presented by PSECU for the first 1,000 fans entering the ballpark gates and the return of Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health after the game.

Opening Night gates will open beginning at 5:20 p.m. for Spikes Season Ticket holders, with gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m.

Fans who had purchased tickets for Opening Night in anticipation of a visit by Clifford can contact the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Ji'Ayir to the ballpark on Opening Night, and we know our fans will be excited to see him, too," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "With Ji'Ayir on hand Friday, and Sean getting his throwing arm and autograph hand ready for Saturday, June 11, we believe fans will be in for a pair of memorable nights at the ballpark."

Tickets for Opening Night presented by PSECU, as well as all 40 games on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2022 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

