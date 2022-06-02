Seven Pitchers Combine To Blank Spikes

Starting Pitcher Elijah Gill and six relievers combined to shutout the State College Spikes, as the Crosscutters picked up a 2-0 win on Opening Night.

Elijah Gill did not factor into the decision, throwing three shutout innings, striking out four.

Derek Drees, Zac Czerniawski, Mauricio Rodriguez, Jacob Kush, Antonio Escano and Salvatore Fusco were able to pick up where Gill left off, combining to throw six shutout innings, striking out seven.

Czerniawski earned the win, working a perfect 5th inning, striking out one. Fusco, worked out of a jam in the top of the 9th t earn his first save of the season.

Cutters pitching struck out 11 batters and stranded 11 Spikes base runners.

Six different Crosscutters collected their six hits, including three extra base hits. Logan Flood and Blake Mozley each doubled. Travis Holt collected a triple.

Both Crosscutters runs came on Spikes errors. State College finished the night with four errors.

WP: Zac Czerniawski (1-0)

LP: Hunter Deprimo (0-1)

SV: Salvatore Fusco (1)

Next Game: Friday, June 3rd at State College Spikes

Next Home Game: Saturday, June 4th vs State College Spikes, 6:35 p.m

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Knoebels Kids Night

