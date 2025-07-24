Sealing the Deal!: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 20 - Chris Hegardt-Orange County

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video













United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.