Sea Wolves Sign New Player/Assistant Coach

July 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Sam Turner as their new Player/Assistant Coach.

Turner, a 30-year-old out of St Louis, MO has spent parts of five seasons in the FPHL having played for the Danville Dashers, Binghamton Black Bears, and Mississippi Sea Wolves, but also spent parts of two seasons in the SPHL playing for Knoxville, Huntsville, Birmingham, and Vermilion County. Sam's numbers as a pro stand out as in 165 games Turner has posted 112 points 60 penalty minutes and a +/- of -4.

"This won't change my game too much. I'm still going to go out there and do what I can to bring a championship back here to the Gulf Coast. I've been in the league for a while now and I think I can bring something to the team on both sides." Sam told media members. "Getting injured last year let me get a bit of an understanding on the coaching side and how to handle different personalities." Turner told media members.

The right-handed defenseman has played under several different leaders and seems to have found his home on the Gulf Coast. Having the played the last two seasons wearing the Sea Wolves crest for most of it Turner will now take the reigns from the players side and continue to lead the team while working with the Sea Wolves new head coach.

"Since he got here Sam has been stepping into bigger roles over the last two years. He's always been a leader but when he got injured last year, he showed us that he was committed to the Sea Wolves and making this team better." Sea Wolves CEO Joe Pace told media members.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.