Welcome Back Veteran and Fan Favorite Justin Schmit

July 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed veteran and fan favorite, Justin Schmit. "Justin has played professional hockey for a very long time, brings a ton of experience and toughness to our locker room. He protects the younger players, knows his role and can actually play when he's given the chance," said GM Charlie Pens.

"So happy to be back. I've made this town my home, not in only in the winter but in the off-season as well. I want to be a big part of bringing another championship to this great organization and community. That will be something I will cherish forever," said Schmit when asked about returning for another season in Watertown.

Justin is entering his second full season with the Wolves but has been playing pro since 2006. Justin is the reigning "Ice Wars," Light Heavyweight Champion and a Professional Bull Fighter. Welcome back to Watertown, Schmitty!

