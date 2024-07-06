Prowlers Captain Evan Foley Returning

July 6, 2024

The Port Huron Prowlers announced today that captain Evan Foley will return for another season. The 25-year-old was given the "C" by the coaching staff during training camp last year and head coach Matt Graham called him "a natural leader" at the time.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Foley said. "We made a lot of really good strides heading into playoffs and were a couple inches away from advancing to round two. There's a lot to be excited about going into this year."

Last season, he put up 16 goals and 36 points in 51 regular-season games including a career-high three game winners. Seven of those goals came in the month of March as he turned it on offensively near the end of the year.

"[We are] very excited to have our captain Evan Foley coming back for another season," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Foley is an important piece of our organization. He is a natural leader and makes everyone around him better. The habits and details of his game, combined with his commitment to learning and improving are just a few things that make him such an important person to bring back. I am excited to have him back for another season, and look forward to seeing through what we started as a team."

2024-25 will be Foley's third full season as a Prowler after joining the team midway through the 2021-22 campaign. In 134 career games, the Belleville, Ontario native has posted 42 goals and 110 points. He's been relied on as a two-way center and a top penalty killer while also working on the power play.

"[Switching divisions will] be a great test for us all year, a test that I know we're up for," Foley said. "The last three Commissioner's Cup champions are in that division so we're looking forward to how competitive it'll be and how much we can improve from start to finish."

The captain leads his team onto McMorran Place ice for the 10th anniversary season home opener on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

