Sea Wolves Make Coaching Change

November 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a coaching change. Today the club has relieved David Heeps of his duties as head coach of your Sea Wolves and have brought in interim coach Richard Parent.

Statement from Owner Barry Soskin

"First I want to thank David for his hard work and effort. I know he will land safely on his feet. However at this point I felt we needed a change. What we have been doing was not working and I deemed it necessary to make this change. Sea Wolves community, we will not stop in our pursuit of a championship. Thank you for your continued support."

Statement from CEO Joe Pace

"Today, we made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change. The performance so far has not been what we expected. We had high hopes for this season and expected to see the team take big steps this season to take care of the future of this team and make a run for a playoff spot. At this time we feel Coach Peron's experience speaks for itself and it will be a relief to get someone in here whose been through this before. I think we're going to see the new Coach make some moves to add some scoring touch and some size to our roster moving forward."

Biography for Interim Head Coach Richard Parent

Parent, a former NHL goaltender from Montreal, QC, has spent the previous 9 seasons coaching at the SPHL and NAHL levels. Richard helped the Mudbugs of Shreveport capture NAHL championships in 2018 and 2021.

Prior to his coaching career Parent played 11 years across the NHL AHL and IHL before going to Germany's DEL where he played 5 seasons. Posting a 111-70-25 record over those years Richard brings an experience of winning behind the bench of the Sea Wolves. Richard led the IHL Detroit Vipers to the 1996-97 Turner Cup Championship setting a league playoff record for Goals Against Average and Save percentage. In 2006, Parent took his 300+ NHL game presence which includes over 30 games played and 1000 total professional game experience into the hockey development world.

For the past 15+ years, Parent has helped young developing Hockey players throughout several minor hockey associations, Junior and Pro level in Canada and the U.S.A. In addition, Parent works with Grow the game initiative with the Tampa Bay Lightning as an alumni.

Your Sea Wolves are in action Friday night against the Monroe Moccasins at 7:00pm. Follow along on Youtube!

