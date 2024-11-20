Rockers Announce Partnership with Michigan Crossroads Council of Scouting America

November 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Michigan Crossroads Council of Scouting America! We will be hosting Scout Night on Saturday, March 8th, 2025 in conjunction with our new partnership. Scouts will receive a special Motor City Rockers patch as well as the opportunity to shoot a puck on the ice post-game. Scouts can also take a photo with our mascot, Slash! Special scout tickets can be bought at https://www.etix.com/ticket/c/E58A258A30F3C55E4EAE6FCA5B026397/scout-night-presented-by-scouting-americanmichigan-crossroads-council

You can also purchase tickets by reaching out to Connor Jakacki at 734-516-1809 or connor@rockershockey.com.

The Michigan Crossroads Council is part of the Boy Scouts of America. The BSA helps build future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. To learn more about the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America and their partners, visit https://michiganscouting.org/programpartners/

