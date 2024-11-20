Blue Ridge Bobcats Proudly Announce the "Bobcats Honor Roll Program: Brilliance Unleashed"

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to introduce the "Bobcats Honor Roll Program: Brilliance Unleashed", a special initiative designed to celebrate academic excellence and inspire young achievers.

The Blue Ridge Bobcats' Honor Roll Program offers a fantastic opportunity for students to celebrate academic achievements! Here's how it works:

*Eligibility: Students named to the Honor Roll for the current term at participating schools are eligible.

*Reward: Each Honor Roll student receives 1 free ticket to a Blue Ridge Bobcats home game at the Hitachi Energy Arena.

*Coordination: Participating schools are responsible for submitting the number of Honor Roll students to the program. Tickets will then be distributed by the schools to the students.

How to Join: Local county schools interested in participating should reach out to Kendra Scott for details on how to enroll in the program. kscott@blueridgebobcats.com

This initiative supports and encourages academic excellence while giving students a chance to enjoy an exciting local game.

The Bobcats believe in fostering a strong sense of community and empowering our youth by celebrating their achievements both on and off the field. Let's unleash brilliance together!

