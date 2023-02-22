Sea Wolves Host River Dragons for One Game

Biloxi, MS - After a span of three games in four days, the (9-26-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves will play a single matchup this week with the (30-6-3) Columbus River Dragons coming to town. The game begins at 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

On The Rise:ForwardSam Turner has stretched five goals across his first five games with the Sea Wolves.He scored a hat trick in his second appearance before potting two more goals the ensuing game. The Ballwin, Missouri native has five assists so far during time in Mississippi.

Last Weekend in Review:The Sea Wolves fell on the short end of three games against the Carolina Thunderbirds 7-3, 6-4 and 3-2. The highlight of the week was Yaroslav Yevdokimov's four-goal night in the middle matchup. The followingevening saw his 11-game point streak come to an end. Joe Sheppard played each game in net for the Sea Wolves.

Scouting the River Dragons: Columbus has picked up points in each of their last four games (3-0-1) and clinched a playoff berth after their 4-3 win over the Delaware Thunder last Saturday. Their 88 points rank first in the FPHL, six ahead of the Empire Division's Danbury Hat Tricks. The River Dragons' top scorer is Jacob Kelly, who has collected 54 points (32G-22A) in 37 games.

Regular Season Series:This week's matchup will be the final time that the River Dragons visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this season. After that, the foes will see each other three more times from March 17-19 at the Columbus Civic Center. The last time the Sea Wolves defeated the River Dragons was October 28th when they prevailed 3-0 in Biloxi.

