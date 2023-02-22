Hockey Day in America
February 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release
Saturday February 25th, 7pm, Rockers will host Hockey Day in America!
Kids wearing their team hockey jersey will get in free! After the game all ticket holders can have open skate with the players!
Check out the Motor City Rockers Statistics
