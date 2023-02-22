Binghamton Acquires Everett Thompson from Motor City

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, on Wednesday afternoon have announced a trade with the Motor City Rockers of the Continental Division. Binghamton has acquired the rights to forward, Everett Thompson in exchange for F/D Taylor Cutting.

Everett Thompson has recorded 18 points in 28 games played this season with the Rockers, including 3 assists in the February 18th contest vs Port Huron. Thompson has spilt time the last five season between the SPHL and FPHL, primarily with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Carolina Thunderbirds. Before turning pro, Thompson played his college hockey at Davenport University, playing all four seasons and registering 127 total points.

Everett has real gritty style and effort is 2nd to none. He will be a big help in our forward-depth and has the abilities to increase our secondary scoring. -Interim Head Coach Brant Sherwood.

The Black Bears will return home Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Friday and Saturday's game with start at 7:00p.m. and Sunday's Kids and Carnival Day will feature a special 3:00p.m. puck drop, followed by a postgame skate with the team.

