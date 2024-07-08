Sea Wolves Announce Goaltender Signing

July 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Goaltender Ed Coffey out of Maryville University.

Coffey, a 26-year-old left-handed goaltender out of Anchorage, AK joins the Sea Wolves having played his collegiate hockey at Maryville University where he posted 36-22-0 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.17 goals against. Prior to University Ed backstopped the Bellingham Blazers of the WSHL helping lead them to the 2019-2022 post season playing over 1100 minutes.

"I'm excited to just experience life on the Gulf Coast. Coming from Alaska, I haven't lived in an environment like that before. I'm excited to play in front of all the great fans down there." Ed told media members. "I bring a big body that takes up a lot of net and I'm going to do everything I can to give the team the best chance to win and bring a championship back to Biloxi!"

Aside from his statistical edge Coffey brings an intimidating presence to the Sea Wolves net standing 6'6 and 220 pounds and with an athletic edge that served him well in his seasons at Maryville will bring a lot to Mississippi's defensive zone.

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner was part of the reason the Sea Wolves went after Coffey. "I've known Ed for a few years. Two of my best friends are his coaches. Though he's a big body his movement is that of a smaller guy. He's got the compete, work ethic and athleticism, all the tools to be one of the best goalies in the league. If he comes and plays to his potential we believe he can be one of the top tier goalies in the FPHL."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.