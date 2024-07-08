Nickolau Joins Wolves

Sports stats



Watertown Wolves

Nickolau Joins Wolves

July 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release


WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Michael Nickolau to a PTO. Nickolau is 6'4, 209 lbs from Toronto, Ontario. Michael played last played for West Virginia University and the Cochrane Crunch of the NOJHL. Welcome to Watertown, Michael! Howl Yeah!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central