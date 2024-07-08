Nickolau Joins Wolves

July 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Michael Nickolau to a PTO. Nickolau is 6'4, 209 lbs from Toronto, Ontario. Michael played last played for West Virginia University and the Cochrane Crunch of the NOJHL. Welcome to Watertown, Michael! Howl Yeah!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2024

Nickolau Joins Wolves - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.