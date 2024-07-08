Nickolau Joins Wolves
July 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Michael Nickolau to a PTO. Nickolau is 6'4, 209 lbs from Toronto, Ontario. Michael played last played for West Virginia University and the Cochrane Crunch of the NOJHL. Welcome to Watertown, Michael! Howl Yeah!
