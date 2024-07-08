Blake Tosto Set to Return #RunItBack

July 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of forward, Blake Tosto, for their title defense season in 2024-25. The DIII product from Lebanon Valley College appeared in 11 regular season games and six playoff contest for the Black Bears last year.

In his first 11 games, Tosto managed to record 11 points, seven goals and four assists. During his debut weekend against the Watertown Wolves, he scored four goals and added one assist. He set a career high in points during the April 3rd contest in Elmira, where he recorded a goal and three assists, two coming on the power play.

In the postseason run to the title, Tosto appeared in all but one of the playoff games. The rookie from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, recorded the game-tying assist to Colan Fitzgerald's goal in Game 1 of the quarterfinal round against Watertown.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

