Sea Dogs to Transform Hadlock Field to Hadlinks Golf Club

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs invite fans to take some swings at the Hadlinks Golf Club at Hadlock Field, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. For four days from July 9th through July 12th, golfers of all ages and abilities will be able to come experience golf like never before. The Sea Dogs will transform the ballpark into a golf facility featuring a 9-hole target style course with tee boxes from the Skybox level at Hadlock Field.

The cost to play the course is $30.00. Tee times can be made and paid for online at www.seadogs.com. Golfers will receive two shots per hole, a Sea Dogs golf towel, and three Sea Dogs logo golf balls to take home. Golfers are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to their tee time to check-in and proceed to the first hole. Golfers that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times and follow each other through the course while observing social distancing. Only one golfer is permitted per tee time.

The field will have nine holes with flags cut into it. Around each hole will be a circle painted with a 6-foot diameter. Then each hole will also lie in a larger "green" area that is also marked with spray paint. Golfers will tee off from nine platforms at the Skybox level. Scoring will be in the cup is a one, in the 6-foot diameter spray painted circle a two, on the "green" a three, on the field outside the green a four, and in the stands or anywhere else a five. Players will only be permitted to use a 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, or wedges.

Social distancing will always be in effect. No more than nine people will be playing at once and the flow will be setup in the ballpark, so they will not pass each other. Golf balls will be collected and sanitized after each use.

The event runs from July 9th through July 12th with hours Thursday (5:00 to 9:00), Friday (11:00 to 8:00), Saturday (8:00 AM to Noon), and Sunday (8:00 AM to Noon).

