R-Phils Announce Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase

June 18, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - Rip It Baseballtown Charities will host weekend showcases to be played at the Double-A ballpark of the Philadelphia Phillies, FirstEnergy Stadium. Teams that enter will play two games versus an opponent of similar skill level on the professional field. The showcase is open to all teams within the age classification. Space is limited! Registration will benefit Baseballtown Charities to help more kids play baseball and softball.

Each age bracket will have a specific weekend for their showcase.

13U: July 17th-19th

14U: July 31st-August 2nd

16U: August 7th - August 9th

18U&19U: August 14th - August 16th

A showcase format allows a schedule to be set in advance and the opportunity to make sure the games are evenly matched. Feedback will be requested from the coaches to make sure the type and ability of teams are appropriately matched.

All games will be played on the weekends at FirstEnergy Stadium. Space will be limited. Rip It Baseballtown Charities will provide umpires. Each team will please provide two game balls per game (Baseballtown Charities will supplement with additional game balls as necessary). Select food and drink concessions stands will be open for purchase. There will be no admission fee and, as always, parking will be free.

Please email C.J. Lindsay ([email protected]) to secure your team's spot in the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase. The cost is $750 per team for two games. If space is available, teams could pay $1500 to play four games. Payment by check or credit card is needed to fully guarantee your team's spot. All checks should be made payable to 'Baseballtown Charities.'

Each team must provide proof of insurance, listing the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase as the event. This will also need to allow for games outside the scheduled dates in the event of rescheduling due to rain.

FirstEnergy stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.