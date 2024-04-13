Sea Dogs Surge with Six Homers in Twin Bill Sweep

April 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-3) sweep the Reading Fightin Phils (3-5) in a twin bill on Saturday night. Portland took game one 9-2, while game two ended in a 5-4 victory.

Portland launched six homers total across both games. Roman Anthony and Eddinson Paulino both smashed a homer in each game of the twin bill to account for four of the long balls while Nick Decker and Nick Yorke pitched in with one a piece.

In game one of the doubleheader, Yorke (1) ignited the scoring with a two-run blast to right field in the top of the first to put Portland on the board first, 2-0.

Reading countered in the bottom of the inning after Jose Rodriguez scored on a bases loaded balk.

Anthony crushed his first homer of the season to center field to leadoff the third and extend the 3-0 lead. Paulino would record a two-run blast to mark his first of Double-A and make it 5-0, Portland.

In the bottom of the fifth, William Simoneit hit a sacrifice fly to score Jim Haley.

In the top of the sixth, Portland executed a double steal to extend the 6-2 lead after Max Ferguson (2) stole second base and Phillip Sikes (1) stole home. Decker blasted a three-run shot to right field to record his first of the season and secure the 9-2 win.

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (1-0, 4.15 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.1 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. The loss was issued to Reading starter RHP Robsinson Pina (0-1, 7.88 ERA) after pitching 3.0 innings allowing five runs on five hits while striking out seven. He did not issue a walk.

In game two, Anthony launched the first pitch he saw to deep left and with an opposite field blast, the Sea Dogs took an early 1-0 lead.

Reading countered in the bottom of the second with a two-run single off the bat of Haley to take the 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Paulino cranked his second homer of the day to right field to tie the game at two apiece. Anthony worked a walk while Mickey Gasper came home to score on a wild pitch to regain the lead. Marcelo Mayer hit a single to center field to score a pair of runs and put Portland on top, 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Reading plated two but Portland held on to secure the 5-4 win.

RHP Jacob Webb (1-0, 2.08 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two. Felix Cepeda (1) earned his first save after 0.2 perfect with one strikeout. The loss was issued to Reading starter RHP Efrain Contreras (0-2, 19.50 ERA) after pitching 3.2 innings allowing five runs on three hits while walking four and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium tomorrow, April 14th for the final game of the series. Game six is slated for 3:15pm. RHP Angel Bastardo will start for the Sea Dogs while RHP Noah Skirrow will get the ball for the Fightins.

