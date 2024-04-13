April 13, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BLANK FIGHTINS The Portland Sea Dogs (1-3) shutout the Reading Fightin Phils (3-3) 11-0 on Thursday night. Jordan began the scoring in the top of the fourth after bringing home Mayer to score with a sacrifice fly to center field. The scoring continued in the top of the fifth after Ferguson reached on a single to drive in Mickey Gasper before a throwing error by the center fielder stopped him at third. Roman Anthony reached on a fielder's choice to drive in Ferguson and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0. Ferguson (1) launched a two-run blast to right center field in the seventh before Mayer (1) crushed a solo shot to center to extend the 6-0 lead. In the top of the ninth, five runs came home to score courtesy of an RBI single from Teel along with an RBI single from Jordan. Nick Yorke would double to right field to score Jordan and with his second double of the season, Portland led 9-0. Eddinson Paulino scored Jordan and Yorke with a single to left field to cap off the 11-0 victory.

FORMER SEA DOG SUCCESS Former Sea Dog, Ceddanne Rafaela, and the Boston Red Sox sealed the deal on an eight-year contract with a team option for 2032 earlier this week. The 23 year old represents the youngest player on the Red Sox roster. Rafaela appeared in 131 games with Portland over the 2022-2023 seasons and produced highlight-reel defensive plays at both shortstop and center field. He was twice named the organizations minor league defensive player of the year while also being named the Sox' baserunner of the year last season. After beginning 2023 with Portland, Rafaela made his major league debut on 8/28/23 and went on to make the Opening Day roster in 2024.

PORTLAND PITCHING Zach Penrod made his Double-A debut last night after being signed as a minor league free agent on 8/6/23 Across 5.0 scoreless innings, Penrod allowed just two hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. The eight strikeouts also marked a career-high in affiliated ball. Portland pitching owns a cumulative 3.71 ERA while opponents hold a 4.25 ERA against Portland offense.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer is currently riding a four-game hitting streak coming into today. The top prospect has hit second and played shortsop during every game so far this season. Across four games, he holds a .400 average while tallying six hits including a double, homer, five runs, two RBI and a stolen base.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

ROSTER REVIEW The Portland Sea Dogs will begin the season with 22 returning players from the 2023 season. Among the Opening Day roster, 9 players rank in the Red Sox top 30 prospect rankings according to MLB.com to enter the 2024 season.

EXTENSION FOR EPPERSON Chad Epperson will return for his third season as the Sea Dogs manager, becoming just one of four managers in franchise history to lead for three or more seasons. The Sea Dogs own a .540 winning percentage and 148-126 record with Epperson at the healm since he began in 2022.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 13, 2018 - Portland's home opener features a MLB Rehab Assignment from Drew Pomeranz, who worked 5.1 innings to earn the win...Portland beat Binghamton 4-2 in front of a sold out crowd of 7,368. Tim Tebow went 1-for-4 in his Hadlock Field debut.

PITCHING PREVIEW: LHP Helcris Olivarez will start in game one for Portland in what will be his Double-A and organizational debut. Olivarez was aqquired as a minor league free agent in 2023. RHP Hunter Dobbins will start in game two. Dobbins has faced Reading once in his career back on 6/23/23 which also marked his double-A debut. Across 5.0 innings, he allowed one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five. He held the Fightins to a .167 average against him.

