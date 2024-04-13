Fightin Phils Fall in Both Ends of Doubleheader to Portland

(Reading, PA) - The long ball and timely hits powered the Portland Sea Dogs (3-3) to a doubleheader sweep over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday night.

Game One

The Sea Dogs started with leadoff double by Roman Anthony, followed by a Nick Yorke two-run blast to right field, giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

The Fightins started the bottom of the first with back-to-back off walks from Jose Rodriguez and Carlos De La Cruz. Carson Taylor also walked after being hit by a pitch. Reading scored their first run after a balk by Sea Dogs pitcher, Helcris Olivarez. Rodriguez came in to score.

The Sea Dogs piled on three more runs in the third, as Roman Anthony led off with a solo homer, making it 3-1. Marcelo Mayer singled, and Eddison Paulino followed with a two-run homer to right-field. Sea Dogs increased their lead, 5-1.

Fightins starter, Robinson Pina pitched three innings allowing six hits, five runs and struck out seven. In the second, he struck out the side. Righty Andrew Baker entered the game in the fourth and pitched two innings and allowed one hit. Reading scored in the fifth after a long sacrifice fly by William Simoneit and Jim Haley came in to score, Sea Dogs leading 5-2.

The Sea Dogs tacked on to their lead in the sixth scoring four runs. The inning started with a walk from Phillip Sikes and a single by Max Ferguson, putting runners on the corners. Ferguson stole second-base and Sikes stole home on the throw to second, 6-2. Ferguson advanced to third on a throwing error by R-Phils second-baseman, Rodriguez. Matt Donlan followed with a walk, and was driven in by a three-run homer by Nick Decker, making the score 9-2 Portland.

Portland took Game 1, 9-2 over the Fightins. Robert Kwiatkowski (W, 1-0) earned the victory for Portland. Robinson Pina (L, 0-1) suffered the loss for the Fightin Phils.

Game Two

In game two, the Sea Dogs centerfielder Anthony hit a solo home run in the first at-bat of the game. Sea Dogs took the early lead 1-0. Reading fought back in the second, as Carlos De La Cruz and Caleb Ricketts led off with back-to-back walks. Jim Haley came in with a clutch two-run RBI single to center, and reached second-base after an error by Anthony. The Fightins took the lead 2-1.

In the fourth Paulino hit his second home run of the day and tied the game at two a piece. Mickey Gasper doubled and moved to third base on a ground out. After a wild pitch by Efrain Contreras, Gasper scored giving Portland the go ahead run, 3-2. After two walks, Mayer hit an RBI single scoring two runs, increasing Portland's lead, 5-2.

Reading fought back in the fifth, scoring two runs in the inning. Rodriguez led off with a walk, and De La Cruz reached base safely after hitting into a fielder's choice. Rodriguez went to third on a throwing error by Paulino, and Caleb Ricketts walked to load the bases. Haley earned his second RBI of the night after hitting into a fielder's choice, allowing Rodriguez to cross the plate, 5-3. Bryce Ball kept the inning rolling as he hit an opposite field RBI single, driving in De La Cruz, cutting Portland's lead to one run, 5-4.

The Keystones threatened to score in the seventh after back-to-back singles from Schwecke, De La Cruz, and Ball reaching base due to an error. However, the Fightins were not able to score and fell to Portland, 5-4. Jacob Webb pitched (W, 1-0) threw 2.1-strong innings and got the win, while Efrain Contreras (L, 0-1) suffered the loss for the Fightin Phils. Felix Cepeda (S, 1) closed things out for the save in the seventh.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs are back in action Sunday afternoon for the final game of this week's six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. and RHP Noah Skirrow will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Angel Bastardo for Portland. Pregame radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and fans can listen at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

