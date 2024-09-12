Sea Dogs Sign 18-Year-Old Forward Dennis Lominac

September 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed forward Dennis Lominac, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Dennis is a player that came onto our radar by his feistiness, speed, and competitiveness," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "He will help us this season as we continue to take steps towards the future."

Lominac, 18, comes to Saint John from the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting. The five-foot-nine, 175-pound left winger played 58 games with the Sting last season finishing with three goals, two assists, and 65 penalty minutes.

In 2022-23, Lominac racked up 12 goals and seven assists in 15 games with Compuware 16U AAA.

