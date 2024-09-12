Eagles-Mooseheads Match Cancelled

Boucherville, QC - The preseason game scheduled for Friday night between the Cape Breton Eagles and the Halifax Mooseheads has been cancelled due to a virus currently affecting the Eagles.

The game was scheduled to take place at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

This was the last preseason game for both teams and will not be rescheduled.

The Eagles and Mooseheads will next take the ice on September 20, for their first regular game.

