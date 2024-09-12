20th Anniversary Special: Two Games for $20

The Saint John Sea Dogs are back and ready to kick off our 20th Anniversary season with an action-packed opening weekend at TD Station!

Join us for a doubleheader as the Sea Dogs take on friend turned foe, former Coach Gardiner MacDougall and the Moncton Wildcats on Friday, September 20th at 7pm and the Halifax Mooseheads on Saturday, September 21st at 7pm.

As part of the 20th Anniversary celebrations, the Sea Dogs want to continue to make hockey accessible to our community by offering fans a chance to enjoy both games for a total of $20, plus taxes and fees. Experience back-to-back games at an unbeatable price!

But wait, there's more! Enjoy 2-for-1 Hot Dogs at TD Station concessions during both games, pick up limited edition 20th anniversary merchandise before it's gone, and if you're lucky, you might take home a lot of cash as the Home Opener 50/50 pot is already nearing $9,000.

Visit the TD Station Box Office, call (506) 657-1234, or go to tickets.tdstation.com to purchase your tickets and secure your spot for a weekend full of excitement. We can't wait to see you there!

