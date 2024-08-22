Sea Dogs Reassign Five Players from Training Camp Roster

August 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have reassigned five players from the Training Camp roster, the team announced today.

Forwards Alexis Beaudoin, Brayden Campbell, Matthew Ferdinand, and Jonah Leard have been returned to their respective teams along with defenceman Arnaud Tardif. The moves bring the number of players on the roster down to 16 forwards, 10 defencemen, and five goaltenders. Click here to view the updated roster.

Following back-to-back wins over the Charlottetown Islanders, the Sea Dogs next preseason game is Saturday afternoon against the Cape Breton Eagles at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton at 3pm. Tickets for the game are available online here.

2024-25 Season Tickets are on sale now. Visit the TD Station Box Office or call (506) 657-1234 to purchase. For more information on Season Tickets and Benefits, visit SJSeaDogs.com/SeasonTickets.

