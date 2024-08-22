Eagles Announce Main Training Camp Roster
August 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
Today, the Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced the full roster for the club's main training camp which begins this afternoon at Centre 200.
40 skaters and six goaltenders will make up Team Black and Team White for two intrasquad games Thursday and Friday, as well as two practices each for both groups.
The Eagles will play their next preseason game on Saturday when they travel to Fredericton to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs at 3PM.
See the full training camp roster below.
Forwards
Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team
Aucoin, Callum 5'11" 174 2006-10-22 Hammonds Plains, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Burbidge, Cole 6'01" 177 2005-08-26 Windsor, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Fullerton, Angelo 6'03" 201 2005-08-21 Quispamsis, NB Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Houde, Olivier 6'01" 180 2004-01-02 Dosquet, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Newcombe, Jacob 6'00" 202 2004-04-27 Sambro, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Patterson, Luke 6'01" 184 2005-06-27 Moncton, NB Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Ricard, Émile 5'11" 164 2007-11-18 Drummondville, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Romeo, Lucas 6'03" 198 2005-03-24 Oakville, ON Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Squires, Cam 6'01" 170 2005-04-11 Charlottetown, PE Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Larochelle, Noah 5'10" 180 2006-05-14 Québec, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Roy, Antoine 6'02" 188 2004-06-03 Bathurst, NB Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Andrews, Derek 5'11" 149 2008-03-12 Hunter River, PE Kensington Wild M18 AAA
Aubry, Derick 5'09" 153 2008-01-20 Masson, QC Intrépide Gatineau M18 AAA
Charron, Hugo 5'11" 185 2008-01-04 Vaudreuil-Dorion, Qc Grenadiers Chateauguay M18 AAA
Christmas, Alexander 5'10" 185 2005-03-27 Membertou, NS Amherst Ramblers (MHL)
Duhaime, Mavrik 6'00" 180 2007-04-05 Sherbrooke, QC Cantonniers de Magog U18 AAA
Griffin, Carson 6'03" 180 2006-10-06 Summerside, PE Charlottetown Knights U18 AAA
Hartlin, Jacob 5'10" 157 2008-03-19 Williamswood, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA
Litalien, Romain 6'01" 175 2008-04-07 L'Ancienne-Lorette, qc Blizzard SSF M18 AAA
MacDonald, Malcolm 5'11" 160 2007-03-29 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA
Pilling, Rory 5'11" 167 2007-02-20 Glace Bay, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA
Pineau, Jacob 6'02" 171 2007-05-19 Riverview, nb Moncton Flyers U18 AAA
Rocca, Sam 6'00" 153 2007-08-21 Fredericton, NB Fredericton Caps U18 AAA
Sabourin, Xavier 6'01" 182 2008-02-24 Pincourt, QC Grenadiers Chateauguay M18 AAA
Toussaint, Alexis 6'00" 170 2007-01-28 Windsor, QC Cantonniers de Magog U18 AAA
Munro, Will 6'01" 196 2005-04-26 Swan River, MB Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Foley, Luke 6'00" 185 2007-01-20 Halifax, NS Valley Wildcats U18 AAA
Seymour, Tyler 5'11" 155 2006-09-26 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA
Defence
Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team
Daigle, Xavier 6'00" 179 2005-03-11 Lévis, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Desjardins, Ettiene 6'01" 208 2006-09-08 Mirabel, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Lavoie, Tomas 6'04" 220 2006-03-31 Repentigny, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Schmitt, Brayden 5'11" 177 2004-03-18 Truro, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Zielinski, Ales 6'00" 184 2006-03-06 Havirov, Czechia Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
Waugh, Lincoln 5'10" 170 2006-04-17 Summerside, PE Summerside Capitals (MHL)
Creelman, Riley 5'10" 168 2008-08-15 Halifax, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA
McCullough, Aiden 6'01" 169 2007-06-13 Paradise, NL Fredericton Caps U18 AAA
Murphy, Will 6'03" 201 2007-08-24 Summerside, PE Summerside Capitals (MHL)
Tanner, Noah 5'10" 185 2006-02-28 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA
Quinn, Logan 6'00" 165 2007-04-06 Truro, NS Truro Bearcats (MHL)
Brown, Jack 6'01" 190 2006-10-10 Sydney, NS Campbellton Tigers (MHL)
Goalies
Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team
Milota, Jakub 6'01" 167 2006-04-14 Ostrava Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Connolly, Louca 6'00" 170 2007-04-30 Mercier, QC Intrépide Gatineau M18 AAA
Lavoie, Brandon 6'01" 158 2006-03-03 Halifax, NS Dartmouth Steele Subaru U18 AAA
Poirier, Jake 6'01" 179 2008-09-20 Cheticamp, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA
Stewart, Rhyah 5'08" 130 2006-11-23 Antigonish, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA
Strong, Manny 6'01" 145 2006-12-02 Anchorage, AK Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA
