Eagles Announce Main Training Camp Roster

August 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, the Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced the full roster for the club's main training camp which begins this afternoon at Centre 200.

40 skaters and six goaltenders will make up Team Black and Team White for two intrasquad games Thursday and Friday, as well as two practices each for both groups.

The Eagles will play their next preseason game on Saturday when they travel to Fredericton to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs at 3PM.

See the full training camp roster below.

Forwards

Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team

Aucoin, Callum 5'11" 174 2006-10-22 Hammonds Plains, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Burbidge, Cole 6'01" 177 2005-08-26 Windsor, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Fullerton, Angelo 6'03" 201 2005-08-21 Quispamsis, NB Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Houde, Olivier 6'01" 180 2004-01-02 Dosquet, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Newcombe, Jacob 6'00" 202 2004-04-27 Sambro, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Patterson, Luke 6'01" 184 2005-06-27 Moncton, NB Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Ricard, Émile 5'11" 164 2007-11-18 Drummondville, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Romeo, Lucas 6'03" 198 2005-03-24 Oakville, ON Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Squires, Cam 6'01" 170 2005-04-11 Charlottetown, PE Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Larochelle, Noah 5'10" 180 2006-05-14 Québec, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Roy, Antoine 6'02" 188 2004-06-03 Bathurst, NB Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Andrews, Derek 5'11" 149 2008-03-12 Hunter River, PE Kensington Wild M18 AAA

Aubry, Derick 5'09" 153 2008-01-20 Masson, QC Intrépide Gatineau M18 AAA

Charron, Hugo 5'11" 185 2008-01-04 Vaudreuil-Dorion, Qc Grenadiers Chateauguay M18 AAA

Christmas, Alexander 5'10" 185 2005-03-27 Membertou, NS Amherst Ramblers (MHL)

Duhaime, Mavrik 6'00" 180 2007-04-05 Sherbrooke, QC Cantonniers de Magog U18 AAA

Griffin, Carson 6'03" 180 2006-10-06 Summerside, PE Charlottetown Knights U18 AAA

Hartlin, Jacob 5'10" 157 2008-03-19 Williamswood, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA

Litalien, Romain 6'01" 175 2008-04-07 L'Ancienne-Lorette, qc Blizzard SSF M18 AAA

MacDonald, Malcolm 5'11" 160 2007-03-29 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Pilling, Rory 5'11" 167 2007-02-20 Glace Bay, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Pineau, Jacob 6'02" 171 2007-05-19 Riverview, nb Moncton Flyers U18 AAA

Rocca, Sam 6'00" 153 2007-08-21 Fredericton, NB Fredericton Caps U18 AAA

Sabourin, Xavier 6'01" 182 2008-02-24 Pincourt, QC Grenadiers Chateauguay M18 AAA

Toussaint, Alexis 6'00" 170 2007-01-28 Windsor, QC Cantonniers de Magog U18 AAA

Munro, Will 6'01" 196 2005-04-26 Swan River, MB Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Foley, Luke 6'00" 185 2007-01-20 Halifax, NS Valley Wildcats U18 AAA

Seymour, Tyler 5'11" 155 2006-09-26 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Defence

Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team

Daigle, Xavier 6'00" 179 2005-03-11 Lévis, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Desjardins, Ettiene 6'01" 208 2006-09-08 Mirabel, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Lavoie, Tomas 6'04" 220 2006-03-31 Repentigny, QC Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Schmitt, Brayden 5'11" 177 2004-03-18 Truro, NS Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Zielinski, Ales 6'00" 184 2006-03-06 Havirov, Czechia Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Waugh, Lincoln 5'10" 170 2006-04-17 Summerside, PE Summerside Capitals (MHL)

Creelman, Riley 5'10" 168 2008-08-15 Halifax, NS Halifax Macs U18 AAA

McCullough, Aiden 6'01" 169 2007-06-13 Paradise, NL Fredericton Caps U18 AAA

Murphy, Will 6'03" 201 2007-08-24 Summerside, PE Summerside Capitals (MHL)

Tanner, Noah 5'10" 185 2006-02-28 Sydney, NS Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

Quinn, Logan 6'00" 165 2007-04-06 Truro, NS Truro Bearcats (MHL)

Brown, Jack 6'01" 190 2006-10-10 Sydney, NS Campbellton Tigers (MHL)

Goalies

Name Height Weight DOB Home Town Last Team

Milota, Jakub 6'01" 167 2006-04-14 Ostrava Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Connolly, Louca 6'00" 170 2007-04-30 Mercier, QC Intrépide Gatineau M18 AAA

Lavoie, Brandon 6'01" 158 2006-03-03 Halifax, NS Dartmouth Steele Subaru U18 AAA

Poirier, Jake 6'01" 179 2008-09-20 Cheticamp, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA

Stewart, Rhyah 5'08" 130 2006-11-23 Antigonish, NS Cape Breton West Islanders U18 AAA

Strong, Manny 6'01" 145 2006-12-02 Anchorage, AK Sydney Mitsubishi Rush U18 AAA

