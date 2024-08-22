Roster Update: Training Camp Roster Reduced by 16

August 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







On Thursday morning, Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton announced the following players have been released back to their respective clubs:

Niko Boudreau

Hudson Bradley

Kenzie Wagner

Landon Ryan

Nolan Stevens

Kayden Robitaille

Malix Chenier-Meunier

Benedetto-Antonio Masi

Nathan Weber

Gavin Smith

Will Clark

Isaiah Rogerson

Charles-Albert Pouliot

Clint MacLaughlin

Ty McHutchion

Jude Herron

Following these releases, 29 players remain at Training Camp.

Logan Biser 5'11" 175 Guelph, ON

Matthew Butler 5'07" 158 St. John's, NL

Spencer Caines 6'03" 205 Pasadena, NL

Ross Campbell 5'09" 176 Souris, PE

Jeremy Dumas 5'11" 188 Saint-David-de-Falardeau, QC

Anthony Flanagan 5'11" 181 Blainville, QC

Egor Goriunov 6'03" 190 Moscow, Russia

Simon Hughes 6'02" 186 Stratford, PE

Alexis Michaud 6'0" 180 Quebec City, QC

Kyle Powers 6'01" 187 Ottawa, ON

Sheldon Rankin 6'01" 182 Amos, QC

William Shields 5'08" 168 Falmouth, NS

Brayden Stumpf 5'10" 160 Kitchener, ON

Mathis Valente 5'09" 147 Lorraine, QC

Kevin Walker 6'02" 198 Antigonish, NS

Rowan Walsh 6'02" 182 Stratford, PE

Brett Yuzik 6'04" 187 Candiac, QC

Owen Conrad 6'03" 214 Stellarton, NS

Simon Duguay 6'0" 182 Caraquet, NB

Max Jardine 6'0" 185 Miramichi, NB

Marcus Kearsey 5'11" 176 Deer Lake, NL

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil 6'01" 180 St-Georges, QC

Zackary Plamondon 5'11" 165 Sherbrooke, QC

Madden Steen 6'03" 215 Guelph, ON

Anton Topilnyckyj 6'02" 190 Oromocto, NB

Isaac Vos 5'09" 155 Charlottetown, PE

Nikita Voiaga 6'03" 194 Moscow, Russia

Donald Hickey 6'0" 180 Conception Bay South, NL

Nicolas Ruccia 6'0" 180 Laval, QC

Our next preseason game is scheduled for this Friday in Miramichi, New Brunswick at 7 p.m. against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The Titan will look to improve to 3-1 in August while the Islanders will search for their first win of the preseason.

Our next preseason home game will come on September 6th when the Titan pay a visit to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague. The puck drops at 7 p.m. that evening and tickets are available now at the Eastlink Centre Box Office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in-person, online or by phone. Tickets will also be available at the door for a $15 flat rate, cash only.

