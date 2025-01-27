Sea Dogs Partner with Red Cross to Hold Valentine's Day Bandit Blood Drive

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have partnered with the American Red Cross to host a Blood Drive in honor of Portland's beloved Valentine's Day Bandit Kevin Fahrman on Friday, February 14th.

The blood drive will take place at the Clarion Hotel located at 1230 Congress Street in Portland from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14th. Registration for the blood drive is required. To sign-up to give blood on February 14, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Use keyword: VALENTINES DAY BANDIT. The following link will also take you directly to the drive's appointment page: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Valentines%20Day%20Bandit.

Everyone who donates blood will receive a complimentary ticket to a 2025 Sea Dogs game. This marks the second year in which the Sea Dogs have held a blood drive in Kevin's honor.

As a special thank-you to donors for helping to address the need for blood during this crucial time, all those who come to give Jan. 27-Feb. 28, 2025, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Flurry for details.

"Kevin gave this community a tremendous gift from the heart," said Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "His kind heart has forever touched our community; it is our honor to help carry on his support of local organizations by asking our community to give a piece of themselves to help save a life."

"By rolling up a sleeve, you can help keep a heart beating. Donors of all blood types are needed to help save lives this month," said Executive Director Steve Thomas, American Red Cross, Southern Maine Chapter. "This time of year is challenging to keep the U.S. blood supply stable. Between treacherous winter weather and the California wildfires, more than 12,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected in January. Unfortunately, patient need does not stop for Mother Nature. In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That's why we are proud to partner with the Portland Sea Dogs to encourage more Mainers to give blood in honor of Kevin this Valentine's Day."

In what has become one of Portland's most beloved traditions, every Valentine's Day, people would wake up to find that, mysteriously, red hearts had been plastered throughout the city on business doors and windows, landmarks, city benches, and even on the façade of Fort Gorges in the middle of the Casco Bay. It wasn't until his death in 2023, that his family revealed that Kevin Fahrman and his team of bandits were the ones responsible for this gift of love to the community.

Fahrman's family has created the Fahrman Foundation (BeAKevin.com), which will support local organizations about which Kevin was passionate and gave ample time and assistance. In doing so we honor and strive to emulate his selflessness, as exemplified by the much-admired kindness of The Bandit.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

