Darryl Strawberry to Appear at August 6th Somerset Patriots Game

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that New York baseball legend Darryl Strawberry will appear at the Wednesday, August 6 game at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) at 6:35 pm in the Double-A Subway Series.

The former Met and Yankee outfielder will participate in an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet in the SK Club. The event is $200 and includes a picture with Strawberry and one autographed item per person (item provided by purchaser). Additionally, the meet and greet includes a ticket to the game in the SK Club featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet with fountain drinks included. A cash bar will also be available for guests.

There will be a special Q&A on the field during the pre-game program highlighting Strawberry's career and life following his playing days. He will then throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Once the game starts, Strawberry will sign a set number of pre-purchased autographs on the main concourse. Autograph tickets are $85 and will be one autographed item per ticket purchased (item provided by purchaser) as well as an Upper Box ticket to the game. Strawberry will not be taking pictures on the main concourse to keep the autograph line moving. A portion of the sales for the meet and greet and pre-sold autograph tickets will benefit the Strawberry Ministries.

Strawberry was one of the most feared sluggers over a 17-year MLB career (1983 - 1999) that included three World Series championships, eight All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger Awards.

The No.1 overall pick in the 1980 MLB Draft, Strawberry introduced himself to the baseball world in 1983 with a National League Rookie of the Year campaign for the Mets. The 6'6" phenom launched 26 home runs with 74 RBI and 108 hits over 122 games in his first season.

He helped lead the Mets to the 1986 World Series Championship, smashing 27 HR, 123 H and 93 RBI in 136 games. He hit 3 HR and drove in 6 RBI during the 1986 Postseason.

Strawberry followed up the championship year with back-to-back 39 home run seasons in 1987 and 1988, adding 104 and 101 RBI respectively. In 1987, he hit a career-high .284 and stole 36 bases to join the exclusive "30-30 club." He finished second in NL MVP voting in 1988 in a season where he led the Mets to the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After four seasons on the West Coast with the Dodgers (1991-1993) and San Francisco Giants (1994), Strawberry returned to New York with the Yankees (1995-1999). In the Bronx, Strawberry won two more World Series titles in 1996 and 1998. In the 1996 ALCS versus the Baltimore Orioles, Strawberry blasted 3 HR and 5 RBI while posting a .417 average in four games. During the 1998 season, he hit 24 HR and 57 RBI in 101 games played.

In 2024, the Mets retired Strawberry's No. 18 and he still ranks among the team's top five all-time with 252 HR (1st), 733 RBI (2nd), 580 BB (2nd), 662 R (3rd), .520 SLG (3rd) and 191 SB (5th). For his MLB career, Strawberry finished with 1,401 H, 335 HR, 1,000 RBI and 221 SB in 5,418 AB over 1,583 games.

Though Strawberry was extremely successful in his baseball career, his personal life was plagued with many issues off the field. After his playing days were over, Strawberry turned to religion and using his trials and tribulations to inspire others to transform their lives through the power of the gospel.

