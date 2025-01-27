RubberDucks to Host Auditions for National Anthem Performers

January 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are launching a search for National Anthem performers for the 2025 season. All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or fewer), and musicians must send a digital submission via video of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem no later than Friday, February 21st.

Virtual submissions are the ONLY way to audition for 2025 National Anthem performances at Canal Park, no other arrangements can be made.

Performers can submit their auditions by sending their video, along with their name(s), address, and phone number to the link here.

"We are excited to open up our auditions for National Anthem performers," said RubberDucks Vice President of Entertaiment Christina Gunter. "We are looking forward to finding the best and brightest from Akron to sing the National Anthem before Akron RubberDucks games this season."

All virtual auditions must meet the following criteria:

All auditions must be no longer than two minutes

All participants are encouraged to use the highest possible audio and video recording available, within reason. Cell phone videos are perfectly acceptable. Please make sure the camera is steady, oriented horizontally, and that the performer(s) are shown clearly in the center of the shot if possible.

Auditions should be recorded in a well-lit area.

It is not required to have a clear or scenic background; however, an area free from distractions is best.

Duet and group auditions are acceptable

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.