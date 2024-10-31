Sea Dogs Cool Down Wildcats 3-2 in OT

October 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Defenseman Matteo Mann scored the overtime winner at 1:51 giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 win at Saint John's TD Station on Halloween Thursday night.

The Wildcats entered the game on a three-game win streak. Moncton led 2-1 after two periods on goals from Caleb Desnoyers, his 7th, assisted by Yoan Loshing and Julius Sumpf and Juraj Pekarcik's 3rd, assisted by Markus Vidicek and Alex Mercier.

Dogs netminder Charles-Edward Gravel made several key saves to give Saint John the win. Gravel finished with 33 stops, Jacob Steinman turned aside 22 shots. Moncton still leads the Eastern Conference and Maritime Division with an 11-2-2 record.

Gabe Smith and Cooper Cormier were not in uniform, due to minor injuries.

The Cats return to the Avenir Centre Saturday night at 7pm hosting the Val D'Or Foreurs on 'Maritime Kitchen Party Night' and then visit the Mooseheads in Halifax, Sunday afternoon at 3pm at Scotiabank Centre.

