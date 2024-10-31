Charlottetown Islanders Host Cape Breton Eagles for a Thrilling Weekend Series

October 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are set for an electrifying Halloween weekend as they face off in a back-to-back series against the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday and Saturday night, both games starting at 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

This weekend will mark the first two games in a four-game series, with the Islanders traveling to Cape Breton next weekend to continue this battle.

D Thomas Sirman will be making his home-debut for the Isles this weekend after playing his first couple games away from home in Quebec.

A Familiar Face in Net

Friday night will be a special one for Islanders G Nicolas Ruccia, who will face his former team for the first time since moving to the Island.

After spending four seasons with Cape Breton and making a name for himself with standout performances in last season's playoffs, Ruccia is more than ready to go head-to-head against his old teammates and friends. He's determined to show Cape Breton fans just how much they miss as he aims to get one back on his former club.

The Cape Breton Eagles arrive in red-hot form, having won seven of their last eight games, led by New Jersey Devils prospect Cam Squires. Squires, with 12 points in 12 games, has been a dynamic presence on the ice and is one to watch as he brings his high-level play to the Eastlink Centre.

In net, the Eagles boast Nashville Predators prospect Jakub Milota, who has consistently put up solid performances for the team.

Halloween Fun and Special Olympics Night

With Halloween in the air, Islanders players are getting in the festive spirit, donning costumes at the rink today for a bit of fun before the weekend series begins.

But the real celebration kicks off tomorrow, November 1st, as the Islanders host Special Olympics Night. This night is dedicated to celebrating and supporting the inspiring athletes of Special Olympics PEI. Islanders players partnered with Special Olympics athletes in a creating a unique calendar that will be available for just $20. Fans who purchase a calendar also get a free Islanders hat! The calendars can be bought online and at the Isles Shop on game day, with proceeds supporting Special Olympics PEI.

Honoring Our Military on Saturday

On Saturday, the Islanders will pay tribute to our past, present, and future military members with Military Appreciation Night. Military members with a valid ID can claim free tickets, available through the MFRC website or at the Eastlink Centre Box Office (note that MFRC ticketing closes at 4 p.m. on game day).

The Islanders will also don special edition jerseys for this event, which will be available for purchase through an online auction.

Tickets, Calendars, and Jerseys

Whether you're coming for the hockey, the celebrations, or both, this weekend at the Eastlink Centre is packed with action and ways to support great causes. For tickets to both games, links to purchase Special Olympics PEI Calendars, or to join the Military jersey auction, visit the links below:

Get ready to bring the noise, Isles fans, and help make this Halloween weekend one to remember at the Eastlink Centre!

