Sea Dogs Announce Opening Night Roster for 20th Season

September 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have finalized their roster for the start of the 2024-25 season, the team announced today. 24 players have been named to the roster including 13 forwards, nine defencemen, and two goaltenders.

Returning from last year's roster are forwards Eriks Mateiko, Tyler Peddle, Darien Reynolds, Jacob Beaulieu, Elliot Dube, Reid Calder, Olivier Groulx, and Coen Miller along with defencemen Nate Tivey, Matthew MacLean, Benjamin Amyot, Olivier Duhamel, Nicolas Bilodeau, and Matteo Mann. Mann, Mateiko, and Peddle are currently attending their respective NHL camps and are expected to miss Opening Weekend.

Between the pipes, Justin Robinson enters his second season alongside recently-acquired veteran goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel. Gravel, Tivey, and Mann will be the team's three 20-year-old players.

Six players will make their QMJHL debut this season including 2024 draft selections William Yared, Dylan Rozzi, and Cruz Scanzano. Newcomers from the 2023 draft class are Julien Bonnet and Guiliano Caputo as well as Elliot Dube, who was acquired from the Gatineau Olympiques in August. Click here to view the full roster.

Forward Egan Beveridge will be joining the team at a later date and the Sea Dogs organization looks forward to welcoming him back.

Saint Johns opens the 2024-25 campaign Friday night at 7pm against the Moncton Wildcats. Visit the TD Station Box Office, call (506) 657-1234, or go to tickets.tdstation.com to purchase your tickets.

