Alexandre Tanguay Becomes President of Executive Committee

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL held its first Members' Meeting of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday, at the end of which changes were made to the Executive Committee.

Alexandre Tanguay becomes President of the Executive Committee. Co-owner of the Rimouski Océanic since 2016, Mr. Tanguay has been a member of the committee since 2019. He also played two seasons for the Océanic, from 2010 to 2012.

He succeeds Richard Létourneau of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens as president.

''I would like to thank Mr. Létourneau for his four years as president, says QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. Since I took office in May 2023, he has always been available to me. I've learned a lot from him. At the same time, I'd like to extend an official welcome to Mr. Tanguay who, at just 31 years of age, already has a very impressive track record. He will bring new ideas and a different point of view."

Mr. Cecchini is also delighted that Mr. Létourneau will remain on the Executive Committee as Treasurer.

For their part, Marie-Pierre Simard, of the Québec Remparts, becomes First Vice-President, and Dave Trainor, of the Charlottetown Islanders, Second Vice-President.

Denis Pilon of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies completes the new Executive Committee as Secretary.

"Together with the committee and our 13 other members, we aim to take the QMJHL to new heights in hockey, sales and marketing, while continuing to make the development and guidance of our student-players a priority," concludes Mario Cecchini.

