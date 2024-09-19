Sea Dogs Kick-Off 20th Anniversary Season Friday at TD Station

FINALLY... the Dogs are back at TD Station.

Our 20th season in the City of Champions kicks off TOMORROW night at 7pm against Coach Mac and the Moncton Wildcats. We'll hit the ice again the following night, Saturday, at 7pm against Quispamsis native Liam Kilfoil and the Halifax Mooseheads.

Take advantage of our 20th Anniversary Special and get both Opening Weekend games for $20, plus taxes and fees. PLUS, enjoy 2-for-1 Hot Dogs at TD Station concessions during both games. Tickets are available at the TD Station Box Office or online at tickets.tdstation.com.

If you haven't secured your Season Tickets for 2024-25, now is the time! Renew by the end of TODAY to receive $20 worth of 50/50 tickets (per season ticket) for the Home Opener! The pot is already nearing $11,000 and is expected to grow to $20,000!

To complete your renewal process, email one of our representatives listed below or visit the TD Station Box Office, open from 10am to 6pm today!

Jared McGuirk, Manager of Season Tickets - jared@sjseadogs.com

Adam Clark, Account Coordinator - adam.clark@sjseadogs.com

Graham Wallace, Office Manager - reception@sjseadogs.com

Payment options include paying in full by credit card, paying by e-transfer to payments@sjseadogs.com, or signing up for our payment plan.

