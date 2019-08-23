Scrappers Rally Late at Williamsport

August 23, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Williamsport, PA - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers overcame a late deficit with a four-run rally in the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory at the Crosscutters on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Nate Fassnacht blasted his first career professional home run in the bottom of the seventh and Williamsport (26-39) appeared to be in good shape with a 4-1 lead. But an RBI double for Bryan Lavastida and RBI triple for Johnathan Rodriguez highlighted the Scrappers' big comeback against Alejandro Made (L, 1-4).

Herbert Iser was 2-for-3 with a run and Jake Holmes was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Relief pitcher Leonel Aponte was exceptional from the fourth through seventh firing four innings of one-hit shutout ball with three strikeouts as the Crosscutters preserved their 2-1 lead. Hsin-Chieh Lin started and allowed one run in three innings after surrendering three walks in the third.

The Crosscutters thought they had successfully thrown out Rodriguez at third to end the inning but he was ruled safe prompting an argument from manager Pat Borders. The winning run scored on a tricky grounder off the bat of Jonathan Lopez that second baseman Nicolas Torres tried to backhand on the short-hop. But the ball bounced away for an error allowing the Scrappers to take the win.

Williamsport (26-38) will conclude the series with Mahoning Valley on Saturday night with RHP Tyler Burch starting for the Crosscutters against Cleveland Indians first-rounder RHP Daniel Espino for Mahoning Valley.

MV 5 6 1 (3)

WIL 4 8 1 (3)

W - Jose Oca (3-0)

L - Alejandro Made (1-4)

S - Jerson Ramirez (5)

HR - Nate Fassnacht (1)

Crosscutters Record: 26-39

Next Home Game/Promotion: Saturday, August 24, 7:05 p.m. vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers (CLE) /

Bases Loaded Pins / Selinsgrove-Sunbury Night, Muncy Hughesville Night

