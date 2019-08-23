IronBirds Shutout Yankees in Game Two

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Richmond County Bank Ballpark hosted a pitching duel on Friday night. Aberdeen's arms Jake Lyons, James Ryan, Griffin McLarty and Connor GIllispie combined for Aberdeen's 11th shutout. Maverick Handley behind the plate caught his blanking off the season.

W: Jake Lyons

L: Nelvin Correa

S: Connor Gillispie

OFFENSE:

The Game's Only Run: It came in the 6th. Mason Janvrin reached on Aberdeen's second of three hits. It was a double, and he moved up to third on a flyout from Yusniel Diaz. A wild pitch from Nelvin Correa scored him

Staten Island would not get a runner into scoring position until the 6th. Handley caught Ezequiel Duran trying to swipe second after his single. Andres Chaparro doubled on the next pitch, that would have tied the game without Handley's putout.

THE PITCHERS

Lyons: Win, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 BB

Ryan: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K

McLarty: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K

GIllispie: Save, 1.0 IP, 1 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Aberdeen won their third shortened game this season, and are 2-1 in games that don't go nine.

With 11 games to go, Aberdeen is 37-27. Hanging on as a contender for the wild card After cancelling a game in Tri-City, the IronBirds will only play 75 games this season.

UP NEXT

IronBirds at Staten Island Yankees, Saturday, August 24rd, 7:00 P.M.

Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George

