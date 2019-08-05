Scott Hits Ota-Sight in Series Opener

Kingsport, TN - Scott Ota had a game for the ages Monday evening, and it helped lead Kingsport to a 7-5 victory over Elizabethton.

Ota, a 10th-round pick out of University of Illinois Chicago, finished 3-4 with two home runs, a double, and five RBIs.

The Twins offense also flexed their muscles throughout the evening, clubbing four home runs, including a pair of homers by designated hitter Will Holland.

However, the Ota-lead K-Mets were too much as the Mets broke a 3-3 deadlock with Ota's RBI double in the sixth and then got the insurance they needed with Ota's two-run shot in the eighth.

In addition to Ota, Jaylen Palmer and Wilfred Astudillo had big nights for Kingsport at the plate, with each Met collecting a pair of hits and an RBI.

Christofer Dominguez got the start for Kingsport, throwing five innings of two-run ball.

Brendan Hardy picked up the win for Kingsport in relief going two innings, allowing just one run.

Nick MacDonald faced the minimum in the eighth before Reyson Santos was able to close things out in the ninth.

Appalachian League Stories from August 5, 2019

