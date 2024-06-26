Scoring Winger Kristian Epperson Signs in Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have signed forward Kristian Epperson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. A left-shot winger from Mequon, Wis., Epperson spent the last two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Epperson signs with the Spirit having previously been committed to the University of Michigan.

"We're beyond thrilled to welcome Kristian and his family to Saginaw today," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "When we drafted him a few years ago, we always hoped he would wear a Spirit uniform. It's exciting to see him join our organization today after his time with the USNTDP."

The Spirit originally drafted Epperson in the 5th round (84th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection from the Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA squad. That season, his 100 points (39G, 61A) placed him second on the team in just 56 games played. He finished with the 6th-highest points-per-game pace in 15U AAA hockey (1.79 PTS/GM).

"After speaking with Dave Drinkill and Chris Lazary and hearing their vision for myself and the team, I was excited," said Epperson. "Not only is there an excellent opportunity for development, but an opportunity to win."

Epperson enjoyed a standout rookie season with the U.S. National U17 team and USNTDP Juniors in 2022-2023. In 98 games between the two squads, he notched 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points as a 16-year-old. He finished sixth in scoring on a USNTDP Juniors roster with 11 eventual NHL draftees and counting.

"Kristian is a highly skilled, competitive, natural goal scoring winger who will thrive in our style of play," said Drinkill. "We can't wait to get started with him."

When Team USA claimed Gold at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge, Epperson chipped in with three goals and two assists in six contests. He finished with a goal and an assist in the gold-medal game against Team Canada Red.

This season, Epperson split time between the USNTDP Juniors, U17, and U18 squads of the U.S. National Team Development Program. He competed in 88 games across the board and registered 34 points (13G, 21A).

Just days from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, Nev., Epperson is ranked at #201 on NHL Central Scouting's list of North American Skaters. He is expected to don the #86 when the Spirit hit the ice in September.

