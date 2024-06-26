Hounds Sign 2023 Pick Keegan Gillen

June 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today that Keegan Gillen, the Hounds 14th Round Selection (265th overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program.

"Keegan had an outstanding year at Little Caesars U16, earning trust with significant ice time in all situations, which greatly advanced his development. As a defender, he excels in his ability to see the ice and is highly effective not only in transition with a sharp first pass but also in controlling the blueline with a powerful shot" explained Raftis.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keegan and his family to the Soo and look forward to him bringing his passion and competitive spirit to our program" he concluded.

The 17-year old from Amherstberg, ON played this past season with the Little Caesars 16U AAA program.

In 56 regular season games, the 5.11, 181lb rearguard recorded 7 goals and 24 assists, good for 31 points.

He later added 1 assist in 5 post-season contests.

"I want to thank the Soo Greyhounds for this incredible opportunity to join their organization and the community that supports it. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can't wait to get started! GO HOUNDS!" expressed Gillen.

KEEGAN GILLEN

Position: Defenceman

Shoots: Right

Height: 5.11

Weight: 181 lbs

Hometown: Amherstberg, ON

DOB: April 24, 2007

