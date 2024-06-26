CHL & USA Hockey Announce Creation of CHL USA Prospects Challenge

June 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its three-member leagues, in partnership with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP), are excited to announce the creation of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota, which is being added to the calendar over the next three years.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's three-member leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face off against those from USA Hockey's NTDP in a two-game series.

During the series, players from both the CHL and NTDP competing in this event will play before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. Players for the CHL team will be provided by NHL Central Scouting as selected by the NHL's 32 clubs, and much like other national events in the CHL, the hosting duties of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will rotate between the CHL's three-member league markets each year. The first edition of this new event is set to take place in November 2024 with specific details on the date, location, and event format to come at a later date.

Fans interested in learning more about the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge are encouraged to enter their name and contact information at chl.ca/prospectschallenge. Once entered, you will be placed on a list to receive special communications on event information, tickets, and more.

"The Canadian Hockey League is excited to partner with USA Hockey to add this one-of-a-kind event for both our players and fans to enjoy over the coming seasons," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "Serving as a best-on-best showcase, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will provide our top draft-eligible players from across the CHL with a great opportunity to demonstrate their elite talent and world-class skill set as they work towards hearing their name called at the NHL Draft."

"We're very much looking forward to this creative new event with the Canadian Hockey League," stated Pat Kelleher, Executive Director of USA Hockey. "It will provide our players with yet another opportunity to compete at a high level on the international stage as an additional part of their overall development."

"This Prospects Challenge will give NHL Clubs and CHL fans the unique opportunity to see the best Canadian and American NHL draft-eligible prospects compete in a two-game series, and it will provide the only time during the hockey season that some of the top-ranked prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft class will compete in a best-on-best patriotic rivalry," said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. "This event provides an exclusive advance look at these top prospects and is the perfect venue for the CHL and USA Hockey players to showcase their skills and attributes."

"Kubota Canada is proud to be a sponsor of the new CHL USA Prospects Challenge, and we look forward to continuing to support the CHL in their mission to provide a platform to grow and develop the players of tomorrow," added Steve Sweetnam, Director of Marketing at Kubota Canada Ltd.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.