Schreiber Named High-A East League's Player of the Week

June 21, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- Earlier today Minor League Baseball named Asheville's Scott Schreiber as the High-A East League's Player of the Week for the week of June 14-20. Schreiber, who has played both first base and outfield this season, put together an outstanding series against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Scott went 13-for-20 with four Home Runs, three doubles, eight runs batted in, 11 runs scored, and three walks en route to winning the award. Schreiber's batting average during the week was .650 and his on-base percentage was .708. The Darboy, Wisconsin native reached base in his first nine plate appearances of the week.

On Wednesday, June 16, Scott belted three Home Runs in Asheville's 7-5 victory over Aberdeen. It was the first time in almost ten years a Tourists player collected three Home Runs in a single game.

Scott has hit .317 with 10 Home Runs and 27 RBI in 37 games with Asheville in 2021.

The Tourists continue their homestand on Tuesday, June 22 with game one of a six game set against the Winston-Salem Dash. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.