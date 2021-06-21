IronBirds Look to Return to Winning Ways in Third Home Series

When in Aberdeen...

It has been two weeks too long since we've had a 'Birds home game. But, we have good news! The 'Birds are back in action against the Rome Braves, tomorrow, June 22nd, as they look to get back to their winning ways here at Leidos Field.

The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are a never before seen opponent for the IronBirds. As the Braves make the 12 hour bus trip to Aberdeen, it's surely shaping up to be a great match-up. The Braves are sitting at 20-20 on the season while the 'Birds are sitting just 1.5 games out from first place at 23 wins and 17 losses on the season. With some movement and roster changes, one particular Bird has been making his mark this season. Zach Watson is coming into the homestand with a .257 batting average and 20 RBI's. Gunner Henderson will be a new face in Aberdeen, yet a strong asset to the team, making his way up from the Delmarva Shorebirds. The IronBirds are back home for two weeks, and looking to bring the heat against Rome, coming into the homestand with a .251 batting average. Away from home, Rome's pitching averages an ERA of 4 runs, which the IronBirds hope to add to with some hot bats during their upcoming match-up.

With the 2021 season in full-swing, the Aberdeen IronBirds have loved welcoming fans back to the ballpark after two weeks away from home. The IronBird family is excited to welcome even more fans and reach full capacity once the mass vaccination site, located in the parking lot of Ripken Stadium, departs. We cannot wait for fuller crowds cheering on our 'Birds, more fun times, and good baseball. Purchase your tickets today HERE.

