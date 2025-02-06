School Day Game Start Time Delayed Until 11:30 Am

February 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







Puck drop for today's Storm school day game has been delayed an hour to 11:30 AM to compensate for multiple school's delayed start times.

