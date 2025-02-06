Rivermen Come Back to Win 3-2 in Shootout

MOLINE, IL - The Peoria Rivermen came back from a 2-0 deficit in the second period to defeat the Quad City Storm 3-2 in the shootout on Thursday morning at Vibrant Arena at the Mark. Jordan Ernst and JM Piotrowski scored goals for the Rivermen while Garett Devine found the winner in the shootout.

Quad City netted the first goal of the contest just over five minutes in off of a shot from the near left corner boards to take a 1-0. Peoria settled in after a key penalty kill shortly afterward and started putting quality shifts together, but they were held off the scoreboard in the first period.

Peoria looked to tie the game on an early power play but surrendered a short-handed goal on a breakaway that extended the Storm lead to 2-0. Undeterred, Peoria fought back and was able to find the back of the net off a face-off. Alec Baer won a zone-draw right to Jordan Ernst at the top of the left-wing circle and Ernst wired a slap-shot hard, low, and into the back of the net. Later in the second, the Rivermen tied the game on the power-play as Carson Baptiste streaked up the right-wing side and, from the base of the circle, swung a pass back to the slot of JM Piotrowski who fired his shot into the net on a one-timer to tie the game up 2-2. Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt made several big saves on point-blank shots in the waning seconds of the second period to keep the game tied heading into the third.

Both sides had great chances in the third but played to a tie game for the third time this season. The Rivermen dominated in overtime, getting six shots on net to Quad City's three, and had a massive edge in scoring chances. Despite this, Quad City netminder Brent Moran slammed the door shut on more than one occasion and took the game to a shootout. Peoria had not won a shoutout since Ben Assad won one for Peoria on November 18, 2022, in Knoxville. But on Thursday morning, the Rivermen shone through with Ca rlos Fornaris and Garett Devine scoring goals for the Rivermen and Bostedt allowing just one for Quad City.

Peoria extended their winning streak to six games and opened their three-game weekend on a winning note. The Rivermen will hit the road again to take on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday, February 7 in Evansville before returning home on Saturday, February 8 at 7:15 pm as they finish the weekend against Evansville.

