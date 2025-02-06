SPHL, Gray Media Announce Updated Broadcast Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL, in conjunction with Gray Media and FloSports, today announced an updated schedule for the broadcasting of regular season games in select SPHL markets.

"Unfortunately, we encountered localized technical difficulties in a couple of our initial broadcasts that prevented viewers in Macon from seeing their scheduled games," said Commissioner Doug Price. "I would like to thank Gray Media for adding replacement games to the schedule for the loyal Mayhem fans."

The remaining schedule of games is as follows:

February 6 - Huntsville at Roanoke

February 7 - Knoxville at Roanoke

February 8 - Macon at Pensacola (new, Macon market only)

February 14 - Huntsville at Knoxville

February 15 - Pensacola at Birmingham

February 20 - Macon at Fayetteville (new, Macon market only)

February 22 - Macon at Roanoke (Roanoke market only)

March 1 - Birmingham at Huntsville

March 14 - Quad City at Pensacola

March 20 - Macon at Birmingham (Birmingham market only)

March 21 - Knoxville at Roanoke

Stations that will be broadcasting their local teams' games are:

Birmingham: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WBRC 6.3)

Davenport (Quad City): KWQC Cozi 6.3

Huntsville: Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network (WAFF 48.3)

Knoxville: WVLT MyNet 8.2

Macon: WPGA MeTV 58.1

Mobile (Pensacola): Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WALA 10.5)

Roanoke: WZBJ MyNet 24.1

Gray Media, which owns television stations in 113 markets, recently launched over-the-air statewide sports networks that air professional (e.g., NBA Suns, WNBA Mercury, Aces, Dream), semi-professional (e.g., AAPB, mixed martial arts), and minor league games (e.g., ECHL, NBA G-League, AHL, MiLB).

