Schmitt Dominates in ThunderBolts Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - Logan Schmitt delivered for the ThunderBolts recording eight strikeouts over eight innings to give himself his third win of the season and the Bolts their fifth series win of the past seven. The final score was 3-0 over the Empire State Greys at Ozinga Field Thursday morning.

In one of the hottest games of the season, the ThunderBolts (25-31) got off to a hot start. In the bottom of the second inning, Troy Viola was hit by a pitch and scored on a Will Riley triple. Following Riley, Matt Morgan hit an RBI double to put the score at 2-0.

Schmitt retired the first ten batters through three and a third innings. In the top of the fourth Jaylen Smith singled down the third base line. After, Manny Garcia singled to right center, advancing Smith to second. Schmitt fought back and forced a fly out followed by a strikeout, leaving the Grey's (11-45) with nothing.

The next time that the Bolts scored was in the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back singles from Paul Coumoulos and Junior Martina. With Coumoulos on third base, Bren Spillane knocked a sacrifice fly to complete the ThunderBolts' scoring for the game at 3-0.

Daiveyon Whittle entered in relief for Schmitt in the top of the ninth forcing a line out and a strike out. Whittle put a Greys player on base when he hit Smith with a pitch. However, he retired the last batter and received his seventh save of the season.

Things pick back up at Ozinga on Friday, July 21 for game one of a series against the Washington Wild Things. Garrett Christman (5-2, 2.26) will get the start for the ThunderBolts and former Bolt, Hayden Shenefield (1-2, 4.67), will be on the mound for Washington. It is also Superhero night sponsored by Trinity Christian College. There will be post game fireworks and a camp out on the field as well. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

